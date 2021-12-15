New Hampshire town to decide whether to ban voting machines

The town of Greenland, N.H., will hold a special election on whether to ban the use of voting machines in local, state and federal elections and return to counting ballots by hand.

The election is scheduled for Saturday.

The Portsmouth Herald reports similar attempts to ban voting machines are under way in Hampton and Kensington, and a bill calling for a statewide ban was filed in the Legislature.

Interest in banning the machines grew following an audit of a legislative race in Windham that drew the attention of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in their effort to find evidence of his wider claim of election fraud from 2020. No fraud was found.

