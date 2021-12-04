Civics 101 Trivia for December 4, 2021

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: Lawmakers in Louisiana just pardoned a man who, 130 years ago, was arrested for sitting in the “whites only” passenger car on a train? What is this man’s name?

The answer was Homer Plessy, and this week's winner was Ripley Forbes. Listen above to see how well Ripley did answering three questions on the Legislative Branch in the U.S..

The qualifying question for next week is this: William M. Tweed was a corrupt 19th politician who held the reigns of a major Democratic organization in New York City. What is the name of this political machine that earned Tweed the nickname “Boss?”

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!