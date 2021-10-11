© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT
Fisheries.NOAA.gov
Map of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument

Biden also restored protections at a marine conservation area off the New England coast that has been used for commercial fishing under an order by Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored two sprawling national monuments in Utah, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that had opened some lands for mining and development.

Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments encompass more than 3.2 million acres.

They include red-rock lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Biden on Friday also restored protections at a marine conservation area off the New England coast that has been used for commercial fishing under an order by Trump.

Trump had made a rule change to allow commercial fishing in a nearly 5,000-square-mile area, an action that was heralded by fishing groups but derided by environmentalists.

That area is called the Northeast Canyons and Seamount Marine National Monument.

PoliticsGulf Of MaineEnvironment
