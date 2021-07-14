New Hampshire June Unemployment Rate Unchanged From May

New Hampshire's unemployment rate for June remained at 2.9%, unchanged from May and much improved from 10.3% a year ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for June saw the number of employed residents decrease by 1,810 since May to 733,350.

However, it was an increase of 51,070 from June 2020.

The number of unemployed residents continued to decrease to 21,560.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 5.9%, a slight increase over 5.8% in May.