Outside/In: Ed Yong and The Spoonbill Club

Photo by Urszula Soltys

Author and science journalist Ed Yong

Ed Yong’s writing about the pandemic in Atlantic Magazine was read by millions of Americans. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for his coverage.

But behind the scenes, he was struggling with burnout, anxiety and depression.

Outside/In Host Nate Hegyi sat down with Ed for a conversation about how he decided to step back from pandemic reporting, the benefits (and possible drawbacks) of birdwatching for mental health, and the club that’s bringing two halves of his life together.

Links

Ed wrote an eerily predictive story about how America was not prepared for a pandemic in 2018.

You can find a link to all of Ed’s reporting for Atlantic Magazine here.

A description of “spoon theory” in Psychology Today.

For more information about the Spoonbill Club, check out Ed’s newsletter.