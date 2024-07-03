© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $35k toward a new car or $25k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!
Outside/In

Outside/In: Ed Yong and The Spoonbill Club

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Nate Hegyi
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
An American bittern.
Ed Yong
An American bittern.
Author and science journalist Ed Yong
Photo by Urszula Soltys
Author and science journalist Ed Yong

Ed Yong’s writing about the pandemic in Atlantic Magazine was read by millions of Americans. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for his coverage.

But behind the scenes, he was struggling with burnout, anxiety and depression.

Outside/In Host Nate Hegyi sat down with Ed for a conversation about how he decided to step back from pandemic reporting, the benefits (and possible drawbacks) of birdwatching for mental health, and the club that’s bringing two halves of his life together.

Links

Ed wrote an eerily predictive story about how America was not prepared for a pandemic in 2018.

You can find a link to all of Ed’s reporting for Atlantic Magazine here.

A description of “spoon theory” in Psychology Today.

For more information about the Spoonbill Club, check out Ed’s newsletter.

Common raven.
Ed Yong
Common raven.
Podcasts
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.