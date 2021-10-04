© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!
NHNRecap.png
N.H. News Recap

The N.H. News Recap For August 20, 2021: Vaccination Rates And Third Shots

Published August 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Coronavirus updates for New Hampshire
CDC
/
NHPR
Coronavirus updates for New Hampshire

Just over half of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, as hospitalizations continue to increase. This week, the Executive Council approved a new contract that aims to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, some Granite Staters are lining up for a third dose of their Pfizer or Moderna shot, as another dose for some immunocompromised people has been recommended by the CDC.

We review those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Alli Fam, NHPR

The Week's Top Stories From Around The State

Tags

N.H. News RecapN.H. News Recap
Stay Connected
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley