N.H. News Recap For July 16, 2021: Stress In The Housing And Rental Market

Two new reports on affordable housing in New Hampshire are out. Both illustrate how critical the housing situation in the Granite State has become —for renters, those looking to buy and people who are unhoused. And we’re not just talking about the market in cities like Concord or Manchester. It’s everywhere.

Zoning policies have also been a contributing factor in the lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire. But New Hampshire’s Council on Housing Stability released a new plan to increase available housing by over 13,000 units in the next three years. How will they accomplish that lofty goal?

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Guests:

Other top stories from this week

We want to know what you think of the new recap. Email us your thoughts: voices@nhpr.org.