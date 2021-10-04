N.H. News Recap For July 16, 2021: Stress In The Housing And Rental Market
Two new reports on affordable housing in New Hampshire are out. Both illustrate how critical the housing situation in the Granite State has become —for renters, those looking to buy and people who are unhoused. And we’re not just talking about the market in cities like Concord or Manchester. It’s everywhere.
Zoning policies have also been a contributing factor in the lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire. But New Hampshire’s Council on Housing Stability released a new plan to increase available housing by over 13,000 units in the next three years. How will they accomplish that lofty goal?
Guests:
- Daniela Allee - Upper Valley and Monadnock regions reporter, NHPR
- Casey McDermott - politics and policy reporter, NHPR
Other top stories from this week
- From car payments to child care, N.H. families have plans for spending the new child tax credit
- Gov. Sununu says he’s open to revisiting the controversial ultrasound provision included in the state budget
- White Mountain Forest steps up wildfire prevention efforts in high-risk neighborhoods
- Former Whitefield State Senator Jeff Woodburn was sentenced on domestic violence charges
- Harrisville is one of a few towns and cities in New Hampshire adopting community power. How’d they get it done?
