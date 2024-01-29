Check This Out: Emma Törzs' debut novel links together the power of magic and family

This week on Check This Out, host Rachel Barenbaum sits down with Emma Törzs, author of "Ink Blood Sister Scribe."

Törzs' debut novel will soon be available in 13 languages. It's a fast paced, magical book about two estranged half-sisters tasked with guarding their family's library of magical books.

They work together along with a stranger, a magical scribe, to unravel a deadly secret at the heart of their collection. It's a tale of familial loyalty and betrayal and the pursuit of magic and power.

Törzs says swaths of the story were inspired by her family’s Hungarian roots, and by what it took for them to survive the Holocaust.

