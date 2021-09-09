© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
Pledge

Two Season Ski Passes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Beth Szelog
Published August 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
1 of 1  — ski image 1
Mount Cranmore
Dan Tuohy

Contribute by Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00pm and you'll be entered into a drawing for two season passes to a New Hampshire ski resort of your choice. Whether you enjoy alpine or cross country, you and a friend will spend winter outdoors in beautiful snowy New Hampshire.

To make a gift:

  • Online
  • or text the word GIVE to (888) 805-6477
1 of 5  — ski image 6
Wildcat
Dan Tuohy
2 of 5  — ski image 5
Wildcat
Dan Tuohy
3 of 5  — ski image 4
Mount Sunapee
Dan Tuohy
4 of 5  — ski image 2
Loon Mountain
Dan Tuohy
5 of 5  — ski image 1
Mount Cranmore
Dan Tuohy

Tags

Pledge2021 Fall Fund Drive
Beth Szelog
See stories by Beth Szelog