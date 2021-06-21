Summer Raffle Rules and Regulations

Purchase one or more raffle tickets during New Hampshire Public Radio’s Summer Raffle and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win one of seven prizes.

To enter the raffle, at least one ticket must be purchased for $50. Additional tickets for additional costs may also be purchased. Odds of winning are based on the number of individuals contributing. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont, 18 years or older. Raffle ticket sales begin at 12:01 am on July 1, 2021 and end at 12:00 pm on July 31, 2021. All times referenced for the NHPR Summer Raffle are Eastern Time.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of New Hampshire Public Radio and their immediate family members are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS: Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org and announced on NHPR. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail and/or email. If potential winner(s) cannot be reached after 10 days from first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

EARLY BIRD PRIZES: Purchase a raffle ticket by 2pm on Saturday July 24, 2021 and you’ll qualify for the Early Bird Prizes, four $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner’s choice. Winner can choose up to two gas stations. (Winners will have the option of choosing $2,000 to be used in electric vehicle charging in lieu of the gas cards). Participants in the early-bird raffle are automatically entered in the grand prize raffle, as well as the raffles for 2nd and 3rd prizes. Winners of the gas cards or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail and/or email. If potential winner cannot be reached after 10 days from first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

1st, 2nd and 3rd PRIZES: 1st prize (also known as Grand Prize) is a vehicle valued up to $25,000 at the following Grappone Automotive Group dealerships: Honda, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai and Mazda OR $20,000 in cash. Second prize is a Trek FX3 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports of Concord (value: $1,100). Third prize is a 10’5” ISLE VERSA Stand-Up Paddle Board (value: $995).

NHPR reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By entering the raffle, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the raffle. Contributions are not tax deductible. Prizes are non-transferable, and cannot be exchanged for cash. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winners’ names and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation.

IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFORMATION: If Grand Prize winner chooses the new vehicle valued up to $25,000 at Grappone Automotive Group Dealership in Concord, NH, winner must choose and take possession of vehicle no later than September 30, 2021. All taxes, insurance, licensing, registration, title fees, acquisition fees, destination charges, freight delivery, any other costs that may be associated with purchasing and collecting the vehicle, any costs of vehicle in excess of $25,000, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the Grand Prize are winner’s sole responsibility. Grappone Automotive Group’s 3-day money back guarantee is not valid on the vehicle transaction.IMPORTANT $20,000 CASH INFORMATION: If Grand Prize winner chooses the $20,000 in cash, winner must take possession of cash no later than October 31, 2021. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the Grand Prize are winner’s sole responsibility.IMPORTANT BIKE & PADDLE BOARD INFORMATION: Trek FX3 Bike and Yakima Rack System will be available for pick-up no later than December 31, 2021. Winner of the Trek FX3 Bike and Yakima Rack System for roof, hatch or hitch, with one bike attachment must take possession of items at S&W Sports in Concord, NH no later than December 31, 2021. Prize includes fitting of bike & installation of rack system by S&W Sports. Winner of bike and bike rack will have the option of taking a $1,000 credit at S&W Sports in lieu of the Trek FX3 Bike and Yakima Rack System. Winner of the 10’5” ISLE VERSA Stand-Up Paddle Board must take possession of paddle board no later than September 30, 2021. Failure to pick up winning items by said dates will lead in forfeiture of the prizes.IMPORTANT GAS CARD OR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFORMATION: Winner(s) of the gas cards or electric vehicle charging must take possession of cards at NHPR, 2 Pillsbury St. 6th Floor, Concord NH no later than September 30, 2021. Failure to pick up winning cards by said dates will lead in forfeiture of the prizes.

All winners of raffle items will be required to sign a receipt when raffle items are picked up.

TAX OBLIGATIONS: The winner is responsible for paying all appropriate taxes and expenses resulting from winning a prize. For any prize valued at $600 or more, New Hampshire Public Radio (“NHPR”) will send an IRS form 1099 noting the value of the prize to the winner and the IRS at year-end. The winner must submit to NHPR a completed and signed IRS Form W-9 (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) prior to delivery of any prize. If the winner selects the vehicle prize, the winner must pre-pay taxes to NHPR in the amount of 25% of the fair market value of the chosen vehicle (maximum vehicle value-- $25,000) minus the amount of ticket, prior to September 11, 2021. The winner will forfeit the vehicle prize if the winner fails or refuses to pre-pay the taxes prior to that deadline. If the winner pays the taxes with a check, the vehicle will not be delivered to the winner until the check has been cleared by NHPR’s bank (clearing can take 7-14 days). If the winner selects the cash prize instead of the vehicle, NHPR will estimate and deduct federal withholding taxes from the cash prize, and submit such taxes to the IRS prior to or simultaneously with the delivery of the net proceeds to the winner.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in the NHPR Summer Raffle, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please call NHPR at 603-223-2414 or 800-639-4131.



