Ross Boyd brings a wealth of experience in composing/sound design, audio engineering, and musical instruction to NHPR's production department. His past experience includes performing original songs in his own rock band, and he currently teaches piano, guitar, bass, and musical theory to students of all ages. Included on his resume are 10 films and theatre productions on which he worked as the composer/sound designer. He studied at New England Institute of Art, in Brookline, MA, and Highland Piano Studios in Hooksett. Ross lives in Manchester.