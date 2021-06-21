Mark Ericson

In addition to serving as a part-time evening and weekend host, Ericson is Senior Communications Manager for Special Olympics New Hampshire serving over 3000 athletes all over the Granite State. He’s been a fixture at both the annual Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach and the annual Law Enforcement Winni-Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee for nearly as long as these programs have existed.

He is past Chairman of the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters as well as a past chairman of the Working Dog Foundation and New Hampshire Police K-9 Academy a non-profit group that provides police dogs, equipment and training to K-9 teams in New Hampshire and Maine.

He also works as an independent contractor; his voice-over business, EricsoundS.com, does narration and radio/TV audio for various clients including New England Dragway, NHPBS-TV, Gatehouse Media, Stratham Tire, and WMUR-TV in New Hampshire as well as Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania and KCRG-TV in Iowa.

Ericson resides on the Seacoast and his daughter; son-in-law and two granddaughters live in Southern Maine.