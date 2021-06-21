Leila Goldstein is graduate of the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. She has produced stories about sudden deportation orders in New Hampshire, interfaith protests at ICE offices, and the competitive world of food vendors at the county fair.

She’s lived in many parts of the world, including the Czech Republic and Japan. For two years she taught in Indonesia as a Shansi Fellow, and organized screenings and events for the local film organization Aceh Documentary.

She’s taught storytelling at Cleveland Public Theater, Girls in Motion, the International Humanity Foundation, and Syiah Kuala University. This summer, Leila will focus on producing segments for NHPR’s All Things Considered.