Gina Gioldassis

Gina is interning with NHPR for the third time. Her first two intern assignments were in the News department. On her (long) winter break from Drew University in Madison, NJ, she is helping Brady with research and material for All Things Considered. Last spring Gina interned at WNYC peaking her interest in daily radio programming. Her expected graduation from Drew is this spring. She is an English major with a music and writing minor. After graduation, Gina hopes to apply her love of writing to communication in journalism, radio or other avenues of communication. When home from school, Gina lives in Sunapee, NH.