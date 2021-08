Emily Burwen

Emily graduated from Plymouth State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a minor in Business Administration. In addition to her intern assignment at NHPR, Emily works at HubPages, a content writing website, as an internet writer, and at TJMaxx as a service desk associate. Her extensive editing and writing experience includes editorial proofreader at Gex Inc., writing features and proofing and editing articles for Salmon Press, and Assistant Features Editor at The Clock, Plymouth State’s newspaper. Emily lives in Manchester.