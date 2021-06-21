Ella Nilsen

Ella is a former NHPR News intern. She graduated in May 2013 from the University of New Hampshire with a B.A. in History and minors in Writing and Asian Studies. Her studies abroad were at St. Andrews University in Scotland. While at UNH, Ella served as editor-in-chief, design editor and contributing writer for Main Street Magazine, a publication that won UNH’s Best Student Publication award for 2013. Outside of UNH, Ella contributed articles to the Union Leader as a freelance reporter and was an editorial intern at the Littleton Courier. She was the recipient of a competitive grant for a project that explored the history of Russian-Jewish immigration to the United States and related family history. Ella lives in Portsmouth.