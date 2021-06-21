Deborah Schachter is a Senior Program Officer at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, New Hampshire's statewide community foundation. For more than 13 years, she has been responsible for statewide and regional grant-making; spearheaded a range of special initiatives; and worked with nonprofits, donors, public officials, businesses, and other community leaders to advance community well-being on the Foundation's behalf. She initiated and has led the Foundation’s work on Giving Matters, in partnership with NHPR, since the inception of the series in 2001.

