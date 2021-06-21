Alexis Chapin

Alexis ChapinIntern, Word of Mouth
Alexis is studying Marketing and Sociology at Syracuse University as a part of the class of 2016. Her love for radio stemmed from hours stuck in traffic while growing up in California, where she realized the power of the human voice to entertain and promptly began recording her own interviews with family members on her tape recorder. An avid reader and writer, Alexis spends her free time feeding her John Irving addiction and being an active member of her campus feminist group.