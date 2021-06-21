Abby Kessler

Abby is a former NHPR News intern. She graduated in May, 2013, from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in English/Journalism and a minor in Environmental Conservation Studies. Included in her studies was a study abroad program at the American College of Thessaloniki in Greece. Abby has worked at YCN, a television station covering the Upper Valley, writing news stories, is a freelance writer for Foster’s Daily Democrat, and was a staff writer at the UNH student-run newspaper. She has also volunteered as a reading and writing tutor for elementary school children and is a part-time caretaker for two young boys. Abby lives in Wilmot, NH.