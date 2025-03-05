© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: MacDowell Downtown, Second Saturday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:22 PM EST
A researcher from the UNH Center for Acoustics Research and Education in the field.
Courtesy
/
Seacoast Science Center
The Seacoast Science Center is hosting "What's That I Hear? Wildlife and Ocean Acoustics with UNH" on Friday evening.

New Hampshire residents get free admission to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester on Saturday.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

The New England Irish Harp Orchestra is performing at the Laconia Rotary on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Laconia Public Library
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • New England Irish Harp Orchestra Concert on Saturday, March 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall (free). More info.
  • Strigiformes of Squam on Sunday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • MacDowell Downtown: Filmmaker Billy Luther Brings Native Stories to the Screen on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough (free). More info.

North Country

  • Battle of the Bands on Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton ($10). More info.

Seacoast

  • What's That I Hear? Wildlife and Ocean Acoustics with UNH on Friday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (non-member price $15). More info.
  • National Theatre Live: “The Importance of Being Earnest” on Saturday, March 8 at noon at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($16). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Super Stellar Friday: Planets Around Other Stars… Really? on Friday, March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($10-$13). More info.

  • Second Saturday (free museum admission) on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

  • Serenade of the Winds on Saturday, March 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Nashua Community College ($40, $10 for students). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Free Advance Screening: “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
