10 things to do in NH this weekend: MacDowell Downtown, Second Saturday
New Hampshire residents get free admission to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester on Saturday.
Lakes Region
- New England Irish Harp Orchestra Concert on Saturday, March 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall (free). More info.
- Strigiformes of Squam on Sunday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.
Monadnock Region
- MacDowell Downtown: Filmmaker Billy Luther Brings Native Stories to the Screen on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough (free). More info.
North Country
- Battle of the Bands on Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton ($10). More info.
Seacoast
- What's That I Hear? Wildlife and Ocean Acoustics with UNH on Friday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (non-member price $15). More info.
- National Theatre Live: “The Importance of Being Earnest” on Saturday, March 8 at noon at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($16). More info.
Southern Tier
- Super Stellar Friday: Planets Around Other Stars… Really? on Friday, March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($10-$13). More info.
Second Saturday (free museum admission) on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Serenade of the Winds on Saturday, March 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Nashua Community College ($40, $10 for students). More info.
Upper Valley
- Free Advance Screening: “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.