NH News Recap: How families are spending Education Freedom Account funds

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:06 AM EST
This summer, Donna Chick says her family is using some of their EFA money on field trips, home education material and other activities to minimize screen time.
Courtesy
/
Donna Chick
This summer, Donna Chick says her family is using some of their EFA money on field trips, home education material and other activities to minimize screen time.

The state’s Education Freedom Accounts program gives money to families for homeschooling costs or private school tuition. A recent analysis from the Concord Monitor found those funds can go toward a wide range of different expenses, including ski trips and horseback riding.

New Hampshire lawmakers are hoping to address a number of concerns related to maternal health this session. And businesses in the state could be losing millions of revenue to due a shortage of child care.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor
  • Will Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Inside EFAS: From books to skiing, here’s how homeschooling families spend their Education Freedom Account dollars

The bill also instructs the state Insurance Department to examine barriers to sustainability for New Hampshire maternity wards.

Lawmakers introduce ‘Momnibus 2.0’ bill to address maternal health in New Hampshire

The bill also instructs the state Insurance Department to examine barriers to sustainability for New Hampshire maternity wards.

Dartmouth researchers brace for Trump’s NIH funding cuts

As President Donald Trump seeks to hack away at the federal budget, removing programs that don’t align with his agenda, researchers backed by the National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest medical research funder, stand to lose $4 billion — a fact that’s struck fear into New Hampshire’s medical research community.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Citing Harmony Montgomery case, NH lawmakers want to keep murderers from profiting off victim’s death

White Mountain National Forest employees among federal staffing cuts

NH school athletic association tells districts to enforce Trump’s transgender sports ban

NH Congolese community raises awareness about ongoing violence
