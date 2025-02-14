NH News Recap: Students fight Trump’s transgender sports ban; Ayotte presents budget proposal

Two New Hampshire high school students are challenging President Trump’s transgender sports ban. The students are also fighting the state’s version of the ban in federal court.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte presented her budget proposal to the New Hampshire Legislature this week. And a new state law allows New Hampshire voters to cap school funding in their local districts. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH high school students challenge Trump’s transgender sports ban in federal court

Two high school athletes have asked a federal judge to expand their lawsuit challenging the state’s transgender sports ban to include President Trump and his recent order banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.

Ayotte calls for state budget writers to ‘recalibrate’ in face of financial headwinds

In her budget address to lawmakers, Ayotte proposed cutting state spending by $150 million or roughly 3%, a reduction she said was undertaken “with a scalpel, not a shovel.”

Republicans say out-of-state college students should vote back home. Students disagree.

State lawmakers are considering a number of bills that, if passed, could make it more difficult for college students to vote in New Hampshire.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH cities and towns are supposed to clean their own sidewalks. This winter, that’s been a challenge

‘Right-to-work’ legislation stalls again in NH House

NH officials suspended activity on state program to build EV chargers

NH doctors warn against bill that could gut childhood vaccine-buying program

