NH News Recap: Gov. advisory panels on police accountability and diversity eliminated

State advisory panels on policing and diversity initiatives are no more after former Gov. Chris Sununu rescinded over a hundred executive orders before he left office.

And a state lawmaker is apologizing after making derogatory comments about victims of abuse at the state’s youth detention facility. Republican Rep. Ken Weyler said victims may have brought abuse on themselves and didn’t deserve settlement payments from the state to compensate them.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Advisory panels on diversity and policing eliminated during N.H. gubernatorial transition

Shortly before he left office, Gov. Chris Sununu rescinded 145 executive orders at once, including some signed by his predecessors and many he had issued himself.

N.H. state lawmaker apologizes for ‘insensitive’ comments about abuse victims

A state lawmaker facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle for derogatory comments he made about victims of physical and sexual abuse in state-run youth detention facilities apologized Wednesday in a statement released by the New Hampshire House.

No further police investigation is needed into crackdown on pro-Palestinian protest, says UNH president

University of New Hampshire President Elizabeth S. Chilton has rejected calls for a further police investigation into the crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters last year that resulted in a dozen arrests on UNH’s Durham campus.

What to know about bird flu in New Hampshire: From backyard flocks to waterfowl

New Hampshire health officials say they are continuing to monitor for bird flu activity, as the disease spreads across the country and in nearby states, including Massachusetts. Here’s what you need to know about the risk levels — for humans and animals — in New Hampshire.

More New Hampshire headlines:

