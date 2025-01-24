NH News Recap: How Trump’s immigration policies could affect NH

A New Hampshire nonprofit is one of three organizations suing President Donald Trump and other government agencies over efforts to end birthright citizenship. The ACLU of New Hampshire, as well as the groups affiliates in Massachusetts and Maine, are representing the plaintiffs.

And the cost of public education in New Hampshire is rising, even as student enrollment continues to decline. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH ACLU, local Indonesian community sue over Trump effort to end birthright citizenship

The organizations argue that the Trump administration’s move to end birthright citizenship for the children of some immigrants is unconstitutional.

NH faith leaders support immigrants, host vigil at ICE building in Manchester

As the Trump administration begins to carry out promises to tighten immigration enforcement, some New Hampshire faith communities are trying to show their support for immigrants.

Why is public education so expensive in New Hampshire?

The cost to educate public school students in New Hampshire is rising, even while enrollment continues to decline.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Medical Society speaks out against policy allowing ICE arrests at hospitals

NH’s all Democratic delegation joins GOP to pass Laken Riley Act

Ayotte announces state hiring freeze, citing budget deficit

NH warming shelters face challenges at temperatures fall and demand grows

