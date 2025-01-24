© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

NH News Recap: How Trump’s immigration policies could affect NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
This photo was taken along U.S. Route 3 in New Hampshire in August 2010.
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr Creative Commons - Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)
This photo was taken along U.S. Route 3 in New Hampshire in August 2010.

A New Hampshire nonprofit is one of three organizations suing President Donald Trump and other government agencies over efforts to end birthright citizenship. The ACLU of New Hampshire, as well as the groups affiliates in Massachusetts and Maine, are representing the plaintiffs.

And the cost of public education in New Hampshire is rising, even as student enrollment continues to decline. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH ACLU, local Indonesian community sue over Trump effort to end birthright citizenship

The organizations argue that the Trump administration’s move to end birthright citizenship for the children of some immigrants is unconstitutional.

NH faith leaders support immigrants, host vigil at ICE building in Manchester

As the Trump administration begins to carry out promises to tighten immigration enforcement, some New Hampshire faith communities are trying to show their support for immigrants.

Why is public education so expensive in New Hampshire?

The cost to educate public school students in New Hampshire is rising, even while enrollment continues to decline.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Medical Society speaks out against policy allowing ICE arrests at hospitals

NH’s all Democratic delegation joins GOP to pass Laken Riley Act

Ayotte announces state hiring freeze, citing budget deficit

NH warming shelters face challenges at temperatures fall and demand grows
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.