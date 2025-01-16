10 things to do in NH this weekend: Live jazz, Nature@Nite, MLK Day

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Sunrise at Rye Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Party at Puddle Dock: Chamber Collaborative Family Skate on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Puddle Dock Pond at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info .

Nature@Nite: Giants of the Sea on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info .

Exhibition Opening: Cara Romero on Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

The Music Hall & Boston Jazz Foundation Present: Seba Molnar on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

“Annie” from Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

Birds of the Winter Coast on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hampton Beach State Park, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info .

Big Move Workshop: Emancipatory Practices with Trebien Pollard on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Straus Dance Studio in the Alumni Gymnasium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

Owls of New England on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info .

The Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) Day on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info .