Support
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Live jazz, Nature@Nite, MLK Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST
An artwork from Cara Romero’s first major solo exhibition, Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai (Living Light)
Cara Romero
/
Hood Museum of Art
Cara Romero’s first major solo exhibition, "Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai (Living Light)" is opening at the Hood Museum this weekend.

Boston-based saxophonist, composer, and educator Seba Molnar is playing at The Music Hall on Friday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Sunrise at Rye Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sunrise at Rye Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

  • Party at Puddle Dock: Chamber Collaborative Family Skate on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Puddle Dock Pond at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nature@Nite: Giants of the Sea on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Exhibition Opening: Cara Romero on Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • The Music Hall & Boston Jazz Foundation Present: Seba Molnar on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “Annie” from Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Birds of the Winter Coast on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hampton Beach State Park, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info.
  • Big Move Workshop: Emancipatory Practices with Trebien Pollard on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Straus Dance Studio in the Alumni Gymnasium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Owls of New England on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • The Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) Day on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events:
    • Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Currier on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
    • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Visitor Program: story time on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
    • Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
