© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Double your impact today! Donate to have your gift matched $1:$1!

Lawmaker wants NH students to learn more about genocide

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
a look down a school hallway in Manchester, New Hampshire
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
New Hampshire schools would have to expand their genocide curriculum under a bill going before lawmakers in January.

State lawmakers are set to take up two bills in January that would change what New Hampshire students learn about genocide.

One bill would require instruction on genocide’s impact on people with disabilities. The other seeks to clarify that the Holocaust, the only genocide currently named in the state’s curriculum requirements, is one of several acts of mass destruction through history.

“I knew growing up that the word ‘genocide’ was synonymous with the Holocaust,” said Rep. Ellen Read, the Newmarket Democrat behind the second bill. “We did not talk about other things like the extermination of Indigenous people in North America. That leads people to think that our history is a little cleaner than it is.”

Read said her concern is that without a wider understanding of genocide, students won’t understand that genocide continues.

“I want to teach that it’s things like death marches and controlling reproduction,” Read said. “It’s thinks like systematic rape. There’s almost this sense that we are past that, that we have evolved, that we are more civilized. We have not evolved. We are not more civilized.”

Lawmakers made instruction about genocide and the Holocaust mandatory for New Hampshire students in grades 8 through 12 in 2020. That same year, the Legislature created the Commission on Holocaust and Genocide Education to help guide the new curriculum.

The law defines genocide as acts intended to destroy a group, including by killing members, inflicting serious physical or mental harm on them, preventing births, or transferring children from one group to another group.

A year after passing that law, lawmakers banned the teaching of discrimination, including systemic racism and implicit bias. Educators said they felt caught in the middle, unsure how to teach students about the beliefs that led to genocides without talking about systemic racism.

The American Civil Liberties Union, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, and other educators challenged the divisive concepts law in federal court. In May, the court struck down the law as unconstitutionally vague.

The state is appealing. Meanwhile, Democrats have filed draft legislation that would repeal the law. With Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature in 2025, as well as the governor’s office, that proposal seems unlikely to pass.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.