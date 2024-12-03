Members of NH congressional delegation speak out against Hunter Biden pardon

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are criticizing President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, who faced jail time on tax and gun charges, after promising he would not.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said that Americans deserve to have confidence in the independence of the justice system, and Biden's actions undercut that.

"There is a lot of focus on this right now,” Hassan told WMUR Monday. “I expect all presidents to make sure that justice is carried out independently, and I wish the president had kept his word."

A spokesperson for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen released a statement late Monday saying that Shaheen understands Biden’s “desire to protect his son.” But, the statement continued, “pardons like these contribute to the perception that some people have about the fairness of the U.S. criminal justice system.”

Congressman Chris Pappas criticized Biden's actions, saying he was "disappointed" Biden went back on his word to pardon his son who was convicted of what Pappas called "serious crimes."