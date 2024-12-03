© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

Members of NH congressional delegation speak out against Hunter Biden pardon

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:41 AM EST
Joe Biden
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
President Joe Biden, outside the New Hampshire State House in 2019.

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are criticizing President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, who faced jail time on tax and gun charges, after promising he would not.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said that Americans deserve to have confidence in the independence of the justice system, and Biden's actions undercut that.

"There is a lot of focus on this right now,” Hassan told WMUR Monday. “I expect all presidents to make sure that justice is carried out independently, and I wish the president had kept his word."

A spokesperson for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen released a statement late Monday saying that Shaheen understands Biden’s “desire to protect his son.” But, the statement continued, “pardons like these contribute to the perception that some people have about the fairness of the U.S. criminal justice system.”

Congressman Chris Pappas criticized Biden's actions, saying he was "disappointed" Biden went back on his word to pardon his son who was convicted of what Pappas called "serious crimes."

The Primarily Politics newsletter: From the ballot box to your inbox!

* indicates required
NH News
Josh Rogers
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000.
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.