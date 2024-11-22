NH News Recap: What budget cuts to Fish and Game could mean for outdoor recreation

New Hampshire agencies are facing potential funding cuts in the next state budget. That includes Fish and Game, which is already facing significant financial challenges.

And it's unusually dry in New Hampshire this November, a time of year when drought is relatively uncommon. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Claire Sullivan, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Rain will help NH’s drought conditions. But it’s not enough.

Drought conditions, unusual this time of year, are affecting water systems and well owners. The state needs consistent rain to recover.

The Gulf of Maine is warming up. To see the potential effects, consider the lumpfish.

University of New Hampshire researchers have gathered data and mapped lumpfish populations to understand how they’re moving as waters warm.

NH Fish and Game officials warn that state budget cuts could impact services

As agencies are preparing for a tighter budget ahead, Fish and Game faces significant, long-standing financial challenges.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Shaheen votes to block arms transfer to Israel, citing Gaza humanitarian concerns

Jury awards $11M to man who says Sig Sauer P320 fired unintentionally

Record number of NH voters cast affidavit ballots in November, the final time in use