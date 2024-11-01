© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get caught up before Election Day - find all of our election coverage here!

Family traditions baked into Day of the Dead bread in Nashua

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Owner Socorro Gonzalez, back, and apprentice Carol Goyes, front, make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
1 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 2.jpg
Socorro Gonzalez and apprentice Carol Goyes make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Owner Socorro Gonzalez consults her secret recipe for Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
2 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 7.jpg
Owner Socorro Gonzalez consults her secret recipe for Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Socorro Gonzalez, front, prepares a countertop surface to make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
3 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 8.jpg
Socorro Gonzalez and apprentice Carol Goyes make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Apprentice Carol Goyes prepares the scale to weigh out make Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
4 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 6.jpg
Apprentice Carol Goyes prepares the scale to weigh out make Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Socorro Gonzalez adds butter to a finished Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
5 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 3.jpg
Socorro Gonzalez and apprentice Carol Goyes make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
A finished Pan de Muerto at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
6 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 4.jpg
Socorro Gonzalez and apprentice Carol Goyes make Pan de Muerto for the Day of the Dead at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
La Mexicana bakery at 92 W Pearl St. in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
7 of 7  — 10.30.24 - Pan de Muerto 9.jpg
La Mexicana bakery at 92 W Pearl St. in Nashua on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR

La Mexicana bakery in Nashua has been baking nonstop this month. Owner Socorro Gonzalez is making batches and batches of pan de muerto, a popular offering for family ofrendas, or altars.

“It has to be exactly the way the recipe calls for,” she said. “It's not like the kitchen. It's not like making soup.”

People from Mexico and Central America celebrate Día de los Muertos on Nov. 1 and 2. The days are an opportunity for families to honor deceased loved ones with offerings of bread, altars and flowers.

Gonzalez comes from a baker’s family. She learned how to bake bread from her father. He spent 62 years as the baker at the same shop in Reynosa, Mexico in the northern state of Tamaulipas. Even though she inherited a talent for baking from him, she said that each baker adds their own unique touch.

Owner Socorro Gonzalez shows off a tray of bread at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Owner Socorro Gonzalez shows off a tray of bread at La Mexicana bakery in Nashua on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

La Mexicana has its own secret recipe for pan de muerto, and each region in Mexico has their own variation. Leavened wheat bread is not native to Mexico, and Gonzalez traces the tradition of pan de muerto as it’s known today back to the Spanish conquest.

“It didn't look like it looks right now. It looked like a heart and it was painted in red,” she explained. “So instead of killing somebody or sacrificing somebody for the gods, they used to just give a piece of bread.”

La Mexicana has been in the community for nearly 20 years, but has been under Gonzalez’s management for the past year.

After the Day of the Dead ends, they will continue to sell Mexican food and spices, as well as crunchy bolillo rolls and fresh-baked sweet conchas.
Tags
NH News Nashua
Lau Guzmán
See stories by Lau Guzmán
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.