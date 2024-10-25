© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Candidates race to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden during a White House visit to NHTI in Concord, NH, on Oct. 22, 2024. (Claire Sullivan / NH Bulletin)
Claire Sullivan
/
New Hampshire Bulletin
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden during a White House visit to NHTI in Concord, NH, on Oct. 22, 2024. (Claire Sullivan / NH Bulletin)

As Election Day nears, candidates are trying to mobilize voters with campaign events and high profile endorsements.

President Joe Biden made a stop in Concord at NHTI with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at the New Hampshire Democratic party headquarters. U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also visited the state this week to support Maggie Goodlander in her bid to represent New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.

And Gov. Chris Sununu says new allegations about Donald Trump’s support for authoritarians don't change his support for the former president.

We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the NH News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Paula Tracy, Indepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

Biden, Sanders Tout Success in Bringing Down Drug Prices at NHTI Event

President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders came to New Hampshire Tuesday to tout “consequential progress” in taking on what Sanders called “the greed of the pharmaceutical industry” through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Housing Is Big Issue in Race for Governor: Ayotte, Craig Weigh In

With estimates that the state will need close to 90,000 new affordable housing units by 2040 to address the state’s needs and it is already 23,000 units behind, housing is a big issue in the upcoming governor’s race.

As Ayotte and Craig clash, race for NH governor expected to break spending record

The New Hampshire governor's race in 2024 is on pace to top the previous record for fundraising among the candidates.

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

Hantz Marconi says Chief Justice MacDonald approved her meeting with Sununu

Portsmouth bank executive sues ex-police officer over November 2023 assault

EPA fines NH developer for violating lead paint rules
