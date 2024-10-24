Dry, warm October raises wildfire risk in NH

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A very dry and warm October has raised the possibility of wildfire in New Hampshire, with officials declaring today as the first “high” fire danger day of the season.

The risk is unlikely to improve any time soon, with little or no rain in the forecast for at least a week.

October has seen very little rain throughout the Northeast, and the past week has seen unusually high temperatures, with many locations setting records for late October. The southern half of New Hampshire is currently listed as “moderately dry,” the first step on the national scale measuring drought, with the Seacoast area listed as already being in “moderate drought.”

Much of the U.S. has seen a very dry autumn after a wet spring and normal summer. The National Weather Service says that this may be the driest October on record for the country as a whole.

As for wildfire danger, the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands ranks it using the five-point National Fire Danger Rating System, which takes into account temperature, humidity, recent weather conditions as well as conditions on the ground.

High fire danger is the third step on the scale, with wildfires considered “likely” and “difficult to control under windy conditions.”

Many fire departments ban outdoor burning when high fire danger is declared by the state.

Autumn is often a time of high fire danger in New England as leaves fall off the trees before cold weather sets in, allowing sunlight to get to the ground and dry out material, creating more combustible material.