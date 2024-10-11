NH News Recap: Candidates for governor work to sway voters on top issues

In less than a month Granite Staters will elect a new governor. Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and former US Senator Kelly Ayotte are vying for the corner office, and we hear the top issues they’re campaigning on as they work to sway voters.

And the Keene Board of Education met this week to discuss possible changes to its lunch debt policy. Advocates have raised concerns that Keene’s middle and high schools could withhold food from students who have lunch debt.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

James Rinker, Keene Sentinel

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

Ayotte and Craig keep focus on their core issues, as governor race enters home stretch

With less than a month until Election Day, both candidates appear locked in on their chosen issues and are largely talking past each other — and spending less time on issues of most concern to voters, like housing and the broader economy.

KBOE stresses need for better communication in lunch debt, bullying discussions

Amid public scrutiny on how the Keene School District addresses bullying and lunch debt, the Keene Board of Education discussed next steps and potential community solutions for both issues at its meeting at Keene High School Tuesday.

More New Hampshire headlines:

