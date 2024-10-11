© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

NH News Recap: Candidates for governor work to sway voters on top issues

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT
voting in Manchester
Sarah Gibson
/
NHPR
Voting booths in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In less than a month Granite Staters will elect a new governor. Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and former US Senator Kelly Ayotte are vying for the corner office, and we hear the top issues they’re campaigning on as they work to sway voters.

And the Keene Board of Education met this week to discuss possible changes to its lunch debt policy. Advocates have raised concerns that Keene’s middle and high schools could withhold food from students who have lunch debt.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • James Rinker, Keene Sentinel

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

Ayotte and Craig keep focus on their core issues, as governor race enters home stretch

With less than a month until Election Day, both candidates appear locked in on their chosen issues and are largely talking past each other — and spending less time on issues of most concern to voters, like housing and the broader economy.

KBOE stresses need for better communication in lunch debt, bullying discussions

Amid public scrutiny on how the Keene School District addresses bullying and lunch debt, the Keene Board of Education discussed next steps and potential community solutions for both issues at its meeting at Keene High School Tuesday.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Do you know if your water service lines contain lead? Watch for a letter from your water system.

Two Republican candidates sue Goffstown library over election questionnaire

NH Sec. of State orders use of affidavit ballots on Election Day, despite law’s conflicting dates

Hundreds gather for vigil marking first anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel
Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2024
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.