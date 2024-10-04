NH youth are feeling a little less sad but mental health still a concern, according to survey

A new survey released this week by the state Department of Health and Human Services shows a decrease in behaviors like tobacco use, sexual activity and self harm among New Hampshire youth.

The survey, which is conducted every two years, examined the feelings and behaviors of the state's high school students.

Roughly 40% of surveyed students reported feeling hopelessness and sadness last year. That's compared to 44% percent in 2021. In a press release, state health officials noted this was the first time they're recorded a decrease in that sentiment in a decade.

More students reported that they were able to get help for mental health concerns in 2023 compared to 2021.

State health officials noted that the number is still high for students expressing feelings of anxiety, anger and emptiness.

“We are encouraged by what New Hampshire students are reporting about their mental health and well-being,” Associate Health Commissioner Patricia Tilley said in a press release. “While these results suggest a shift in the right direction, there is more work to do.”

A trend report from the most recent survey and previous ones shows fewer students are drinking and driving or getting in cars with others who are under the influence of alcohol. The report did note an increase in students who have experienced sexual violence.

The state health department says that behavioral health is a major focus in their strategies for the coming year.