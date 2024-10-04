© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

NH News Recap: Syringe service programs show signs of success in Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT
Gaby Lozada

A group of parents is suing the Bow School District after officials barred two of them from school grounds for protesting transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ sports.

And the city of Manchester has passed an ordinance regulating syringe service programs. It’s the first municipality in the state to do so. Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas says harm reduction initiatives have reduced overdoses by 25% and fatalities by 44% over the past two years.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Sruthi Gopalakrishnan, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

As Bow parents protesting trans athletes take legal action, others plead for them to stop

“We don't want you supporting our girls the way you are,” Alex Zerba, a parent of a girls varsity soccer player, said of the protests.

Manchester passes first-in-state ordinance about syringe service programs

The ordinance requires programs to register with the city, share more data with city officials and places limits on where mobile exchanges can operate.

As regulators scrutinize Exeter Hospital cuts, patients brace for the consequences

The cuts are on hold for six months. But they've already left some patients feeling betrayed and uncertain about what comes next.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH hospitals face shortage of IV fluids, but say patient care is unaffected

Scientists are teaching NH kids how to test wells for water contamination

UNH research shows how carbon might move around in New England forests as climate change continues
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.