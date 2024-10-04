NH News Recap: Syringe service programs show signs of success in Manchester

A group of parents is suing the Bow School District after officials barred two of them from school grounds for protesting transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ sports.

And the city of Manchester has passed an ordinance regulating syringe service programs. It’s the first municipality in the state to do so. Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas says harm reduction initiatives have reduced overdoses by 25% and fatalities by 44% over the past two years.

Guests:



Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Sruthi Gopalakrishnan, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

As Bow parents protesting trans athletes take legal action, others plead for them to stop

“We don't want you supporting our girls the way you are,” Alex Zerba, a parent of a girls varsity soccer player, said of the protests.

Manchester passes first-in-state ordinance about syringe service programs

The ordinance requires programs to register with the city, share more data with city officials and places limits on where mobile exchanges can operate.

As regulators scrutinize Exeter Hospital cuts, patients brace for the consequences

The cuts are on hold for six months. But they've already left some patients feeling betrayed and uncertain about what comes next.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH hospitals face shortage of IV fluids, but say patient care is unaffected

Scientists are teaching NH kids how to test wells for water contamination