Photos: Celebrating food, music and more at the Concord Multicultural Festival

More than 2,000 thousand people participated in Concord's Multicultural Festival this weekend.

Attendees enjoyed food from all over the world and watched performers share their culture on the main stage.

Marie Gervacio was one of the artists there. She started volunteering with Ukrainian nonprofit Dobro when the war started five years ago and helps them raise funds with her art.

"My art is probably one of the best things out of the whole bad situation, because I've created so much art since then and turned it into something really wonderful," she said.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Artist Marie Gervacio shows off a rock she painted at the stand of Ukrainian nonprofit Dobros at the Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Sindy Chown is one of the organizers of the Concord multicultural festival and worked with her dance students to showcase Nepalese dance.

"By educating the community, we are teaching through the kids that we’re all people. We also have different ways of thinking, but our culture enriches other people," she said in Spanish, during an interview earlier this month.

Several cities and towns have hosted similar festivals across the state. Keene will host theirs Saturday, Sept. 28.