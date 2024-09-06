© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Harris stumps in NH and competitive races in the upcoming state primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in North Hampton this week. It's her first visit to New Hampshire since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and she became a presidential candidate.

And the New Hampshire state primary is coming up this Tuesday. There are many competitive contests on both the Democratic and Republican sides of the ballot. We run through the latest in those races.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

In North Hampton campaign stop, Harris touts small biz plan
Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a plan to support entrepreneurs with expanded tax credits and streamlined tax filings during a campaign stop in North Hampton on Wednesday.

Disclosures show significant financial holdings for Democrats in 2nd Congressional District race
A new financial disclosure filed by Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander shows investments and holdings that could be worth more than $30 million.

As NH primary day nears, accusations fly in key Democratic races
With New Hampshire’s primary election just a week off, candidates in competitive races are doing all they can to get voters’ attention.

NH Supreme Court rules in favor of opinion piece writer in defamation case
The New Hampshire Supreme Court dismissed a defamation case Wednesday against the Union Leader and an op-ed writer who penned a piece about racism and the classroom.

More New Hampshire headlines:

How to stay safe from Triple E and other mosquito-borne illnesses

As NH's Latino population grows, campaign outreach is still catching up

Some Manchester residents demand city change approach to homelessness

Hung jury forces mistrial in first YDC criminal trial
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
