NH News Recap: Harris stumps in NH and competitive races in the upcoming state primary

Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in North Hampton this week. It's her first visit to New Hampshire since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and she became a presidential candidate.

And the New Hampshire state primary is coming up this Tuesday. There are many competitive contests on both the Democratic and Republican sides of the ballot. We run through the latest in those races.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

In North Hampton campaign stop, Harris touts small biz plan

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a plan to support entrepreneurs with expanded tax credits and streamlined tax filings during a campaign stop in North Hampton on Wednesday.

Disclosures show significant financial holdings for Democrats in 2nd Congressional District race

A new financial disclosure filed by Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander shows investments and holdings that could be worth more than $30 million.

As NH primary day nears, accusations fly in key Democratic races

With New Hampshire’s primary election just a week off, candidates in competitive races are doing all they can to get voters’ attention.

NH Supreme Court rules in favor of opinion piece writer in defamation case

The New Hampshire Supreme Court dismissed a defamation case Wednesday against the Union Leader and an op-ed writer who penned a piece about racism and the classroom.

More New Hampshire headlines:

How to stay safe from Triple E and other mosquito-borne illnesses

As NH's Latino population grows, campaign outreach is still catching up

Some Manchester residents demand city change approach to homelessness