NH News Recap: Keene community devastated by storm won't receive assistance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Mary McIntyre
Published August 30, 2024 at 8:32 AM EDT
Storm damage from the July 16 storm seen from overheard at the Tanglewood Cooperative in Keene.

New Hampshire has seen increasingly dangerous flooding events in recent years, placing financial strain on towns and cities, especially those that have sustained damage multiple times. Financial assistance is available through the federal government, but some communities are falling through the cracks.

And the Democratic primary for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District has largely been about the biographies and competing resumes of the two leading candidates, Colin Van Ostern and Maggie Goodlander. What are they choosing to say, emphasize and deemphasize as they campaign?

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Sophia Keshmiri, Keene Sentinel

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Assistance elusive for Keene community devastated by storm

While most of Keene was largely unscathed by the heavy winds and rain on July 16, the city estimated a Tanglewood Cooperative, a manufactured home community, sustained more than $1.5 million in damage.

Attacks over opioid lobbying rise to fore in Democratic race for NH governor

Joyce Craig has criticized Cinde Warmington for her past work for clients tied to the opioid industry. Warmington says the attacks are a distortion of her record.

Republican candidates for NH governor taking different paths in primary

Chuck Morse is courting GOP activists on the trail, while Kelly Ayotte is hoping the "Sununu Path" will seal the nomination.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Jury begins deliberating in first YDC criminal trial

Fish and Game catches criticism from fly fishermen concerned about rule changes

NH’s state fish find refuge in the White Mountains amid threats from climate change
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
