NH News Recap: Keene community devastated by storm won't receive assistance

New Hampshire has seen increasingly dangerous flooding events in recent years, placing financial strain on towns and cities, especially those that have sustained damage multiple times. Financial assistance is available through the federal government, but some communities are falling through the cracks.

And the Democratic primary for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District has largely been about the biographies and competing resumes of the two leading candidates, Colin Van Ostern and Maggie Goodlander. What are they choosing to say, emphasize and deemphasize as they campaign?

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Sophia Keshmiri, Keene Sentinel

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Assistance elusive for Keene community devastated by storm

While most of Keene was largely unscathed by the heavy winds and rain on July 16, the city estimated a Tanglewood Cooperative, a manufactured home community, sustained more than $1.5 million in damage.

Attacks over opioid lobbying rise to fore in Democratic race for NH governor

Joyce Craig has criticized Cinde Warmington for her past work for clients tied to the opioid industry. Warmington says the attacks are a distortion of her record.

Republican candidates for NH governor taking different paths in primary

Chuck Morse is courting GOP activists on the trail, while Kelly Ayotte is hoping the "Sununu Path" will seal the nomination.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Jury begins deliberating in first YDC criminal trial

Fish and Game catches criticism from fly fishermen concerned about rule changes