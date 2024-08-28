© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this Labor Day weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
Children's activities and crafts at the 2022 Exeter UFO Festival.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Children's activities and crafts at the 2022 Exeter UFO Festival.

Fair season kicks off this weekend in Hopkinton and Lancaster, plus the UFO Festival touches down in Exeter.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Cousins Jacob Fisher and Emily Fisher, from No Acre Farm in Warner, get 1-year-old "Sunkiss" ready for show at the 2017 Hopkinton State Fair.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Cousins Jacob Fisher and Emily Fisher, from No Acre Farm in Warner, get 1-year-old "Sunkiss" ready for show at the 2017 Hopkinton State Fair.

  • Hopkinton Fair from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2 at the Hopkinton Fairgrounds. More info.
  • Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
  • “Citizen Kane” – On the BIG screen! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Taylor & Olivia Dance Party on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • 2024 Summer Concert Series: Compaq Big Band on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Community Bandstand. More info.
  • Green Lion Crew on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Art in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at Ashuelot River Park in Keene. More info.
  • Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 in downtown Exeter. More info.
  • Family Program at Paradise Point on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron. More info.
  • Squam Rocks! on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., meet at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
