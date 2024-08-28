10 things to do in NH this Labor Day weekend
Fair season kicks off this weekend in Hopkinton and Lancaster, plus the UFO Festival touches down in Exeter.
- Hopkinton Fair from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2 at the Hopkinton Fairgrounds. More info.
- See also: Lancaster Fair
- Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
- “Citizen Kane” – On the BIG screen! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- See also: “Casablanca” at the Prescott Park Arts Festival
- Taylor & Olivia Dance Party on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- 2024 Summer Concert Series: Compaq Big Band on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Community Bandstand. More info.
- Green Lion Crew on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- Art in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at Ashuelot River Park in Keene. More info.
- Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 in downtown Exeter. More info.
- Family Program at Paradise Point on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron. More info.
- Squam Rocks! on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., meet at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.