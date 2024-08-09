NH News Recap: New law will ban PFAS products in NH; NH border data shows no apprehensions this spring

A new law will ban products for sale in New Hampshire that intentionally include PFAS chemicals, starting in 2027. The man-made chemicals have been linked to adverse health effects, including certain kinds of cancer.

And new data requested by the ACLU of New Hampshire shows almost no illegal migrant crossings at the New Hampshire-Canada border in recent months. The group says the data show ramped up law enforcement at the border is unnecessary. Attorney General John Formella called the data a “tunnel vision approach.”

We discuss these stories and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire Recap.

Sununu signs one bill targeting ‘forever chemicals’ but vetoes another

Certain products with PFAS intentionally added will be banned in 2027. The new law also aims to hold PFAS polluters accountable.

New data shows no apprehensions at NH’s northern border, as illegal immigration remains a hot-button issue

The ACLU of New Hampshire says the data show ramped up law enforcement at the border is unnecessary. Attorney General John Formella called the data a “tunnel vision approach.”

Thousands of NH children to benefit from summer food assistance program

The program aims to give families more money towards food during the summer when kids aren’t getting their meals from school.

Sununu backs Ayotte in race for next NH governor

Why nurses from North Carolina are trying to stop a New Hampshire hospital merger

Some changes evident as Manchester enforces new camping ban

New Hampshire law requires more transparency in AI-generated political ads

‘A huge relief’: a treatment on Lake Kanasatka successfully eliminates cyanobacteria blooms