10 things to do in NH this weekend: Littleton First Friday Arts, 'Purple Rain' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Audience members watch a performance at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in June 2024.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Audience members watch a performance at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in June 2024.

Craftspeople will be showing off their work at the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort through Aug. 11.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour is screening at The Park Theatre and the Hopkins Center for the Arts this weekend.
The Park Theatre
/
Courtesy
The 2024 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour is screening at The Park Theatre and the Hopkins Center for the Arts this weekend.

  • Local Authors Night on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Hop Film Event: “Arab Labor” on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Littleton. More info.
  • Joy Oladokun with Julia Pratt on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Pints! Camera! Action! – “Purple Rain” on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Suncook Valley Rotary Club Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.
  • Workshop: “Foodways” on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • 2024 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • League of N.H. Craftsmen’s Fair from Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. More info.
  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
