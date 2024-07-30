10 things to do in NH this weekend: Littleton First Friday Arts, 'Purple Rain' and more
Craftspeople will be showing off their work at the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort through Aug. 11.
- Local Authors Night on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Hop Film Event: “Arab Labor” on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Littleton. More info.
- Joy Oladokun with Julia Pratt on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- Pints! Camera! Action! – “Purple Rain” on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Suncook Valley Rotary Club Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.
- Workshop: “Foodways” on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- 2024 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- More screening locations: The Hop at Dartmouth
- League of N.H. Craftsmen’s Fair from Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. More info.
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.