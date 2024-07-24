10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sunflower Festival, summer concerts, tall ships

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Visitors tour tall ships in Portsmouth on July 29, 2023. The Ernestina-Morrissy and the Trinidad were docked at the Portsmouth fishing pier.

Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 24 through Sunday, July 28 at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.

Free Summer Concert: Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover. More info.

Katy Kirby w/ Mei Semones & Paper Lady on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

Sail Portsmouth Tall Ship Tours from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 at the Port of Portsmouth (Parade of Sail and Flotilla on Friday at 10:30 a.m.). More info.

Bug Photo Safari on Saturday, July 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (drop in) at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.

See also: Monitoring for Monarchs at the Harris Center

on Saturday, July 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (drop in) at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.

Gallery Talk: “From the Field” on Saturday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

25th Annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.

Manchester Chicken Tenders (Fisher Cats) vs. Reading Fighting Phils on Saturday, July 27 at 6:35 p.m at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.

2024 Sunflower Festival from Saturday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.

Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.

BONUS:

