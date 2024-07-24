© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets now for a chance to win $35k toward a new car or $25k in cash, and tonight's prize of a kayak and paddle!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sunflower Festival, summer concerts, tall ships

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
Amber Brouillette and Greg Pollock stand in front of the sunflower fields at Sun Fox Farms in Concord.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Amber Brouillette and Greg Pollock stand in front of the sunflower fields at Sun Fox Farms in Concord.

The Manchester Chicken Tenders (usually known as the Fisher Cats) are playing against the Reading Fighting Phils on Saturday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Visitors tour tall ships in Portsmouth on July 29, 2023. The Ernestina-Morrissy and the Trinidad were docked at the Portsmouth fishing pier.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Visitors tour tall ships in Portsmouth on July 29, 2023. The Ernestina-Morrissy and the Trinidad were docked at the Portsmouth fishing pier.

  • Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 24 through Sunday, July 28 at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Free Summer Concert: Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover. More info.
  • Katy Kirby w/ Mei Semones & Paper Lady on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Sail Portsmouth Tall Ship Tours from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 at the Port of Portsmouth (Parade of Sail and Flotilla on Friday at 10:30 a.m.). More info.
  • Bug Photo Safari on Saturday, July 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (drop in) at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
  • Gallery Talk: “From the Field” on Saturday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
  • 25th Annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
  • Manchester Chicken Tenders (Fisher Cats) vs. Reading Fighting Phils on Saturday, July 27 at 6:35 p.m at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
  • 2024 Sunflower Festival from Saturday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.
  • Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.

BONUS:

  • Summer Nature Talk: Otter Amazing on Thursday, July 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.