NH News Recap: Takeaways from the 2024 Republican National Convention

The National GOP unveiled its platform this week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and former President Donald Trump officially accepted the GOP nomination Thursday night. How is the convention resonating with New Hampshire voters?

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

James Pindell, Boston Globe

Top stories from this week:

The RNC is over. Here are 5 things you need to know.

With Trump’s speech Thursday night, Republicans capped off a four-day celebration in Milwaukee that established the future of the party as completely in the MAGA mold.

Record-breaking heat wave provides glimpse of NH’s possible climate future

Concord and Manchester both saw the longest run of days in the 90s since recordkeeping began.

As measles outbreak grows, health officials warn of more potential exposures

Health officials say five cases are now tied to the outbreak, including two New Hampshire residents.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Nosh Hampshire: New kosher cafe brings NY-style bagels to Granite State

High (altitude) school: Grant helps North Country students rebuild and fly an airplane

As ticket scams frustrate fans and artists, one local venue wants a change