NH News Recap: Takeaways from the 2024 Republican National Convention

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published July 19, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
The National GOP unveiled its platform this week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and former President Donald Trump officially accepted the GOP nomination Thursday night. How is the convention resonating with New Hampshire voters?

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • James Pindell, Boston Globe

Top stories from this week:

The RNC is over. Here are 5 things you need to know.

With Trump’s speech Thursday night, Republicans capped off a four-day celebration in Milwaukee that established the future of the party as completely in the MAGA mold.

Record-breaking heat wave provides glimpse of NH’s possible climate future

Concord and Manchester both saw the longest run of days in the 90s since recordkeeping began.

As measles outbreak grows, health officials warn of more potential exposures

Health officials say five cases are now tied to the outbreak, including two New Hampshire residents.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Nosh Hampshire: New kosher cafe brings NY-style bagels to Granite State

High (altitude) school: Grant helps North Country students rebuild and fly an airplane

As ticket scams frustrate fans and artists, one local venue wants a change
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
