10 things to do in NH this weekend: Loon Festival, 'Rock of Ages' and more

“Jersey Boys” from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.

This is America Flamenco Workshop on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Tommy Prine with Kindred Valley on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.

“Rock of Ages” from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

2024 Loon Census and Loon Festival on Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info: Loon Census & Loon Festival

15th Annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.

Loading Dock Concert Series: Foxglove on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Tom Rush Forest — American Chestnut Orchard Tour on Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tom Rush Forest in Deering. More info.

MacDowell Medal Day Ceremony: Yoko Ono on Sunday, July 21 at 12:15 p.m. (open studios from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at MacDowell in Peterborough. More info.

“Rigoletto” on Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (more performances on July 24 & 27). More info.



