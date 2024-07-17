© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Loon Festival, 'Rock of Ages' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
A flag with a loon on it that reads "open" outside of the Loon Center in Moultonborough
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The Loon Center in Moultonbourough in July 2024.

Tommy Prine and Foxglove are playing concerts in New Hampshire this weekend, plus Yoko Ono receives the MacDowell Medal in Peterborough.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Tommy Prine with Kindred Valley are playing at the Prescott Park Arts Festival on July 19, 2024
Prescott Parks Arts Festival
/
Courtesy

  • “Jersey Boys” from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
  • This is America Flamenco Workshop on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Tommy Prine with Kindred Valley on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “Rock of Ages” from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 15th Annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.
  • Loading Dock Concert Series: Foxglove on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Tom Rush Forest — American Chestnut Orchard Tour on Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tom Rush Forest in Deering. More info.
  • MacDowell Medal Day Ceremony: Yoko Ono on Sunday, July 21 at 12:15 p.m. (open studios from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at MacDowell in Peterborough. More info.
  • “Rigoletto” on Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (more performances on July 24 & 27). More info.

BONUS:

  • Summer Wine Festival on Saturday, July 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. More info.
