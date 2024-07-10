© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summer block parties, classic films and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
A white event tent set up at Odiorne State Park.
Jason Moon
/
NHPR
A celebration at Odiorne State Park in Sept. 2016.

It's block party season! You're invited to a Summer Block Party at the Currier Museum of Art and Summer in the Street in downtown Portsmouth.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A piece of artwork in the Hood Museum of Art's exhibition [Un]Mapping: Decolonial Cartographies of Place
Hood Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
A piece of artwork in the Hood Museum of Art's exhibition "[Un]Mapping: Decolonial Cartographies of Place"

  • “Driving Miss Daisy” from Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
  • Gallery Talk: “[Un]Mapping: Decolonial Cartographies of Place” on Thursday, July 11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea: Jumbo Circus Peanuts on Thursday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Madou Sidiki Diabaté & Salif Bamakora on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton and Friday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene.
  • “Orpheus in the Underworld” presented by Opera North from Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14 at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord. More info.
  • Summer in the Street on Saturday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Summer Block Party on Sunday, July 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
