10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summer block parties, classic films and more
It's block party season! You're invited to a Summer Block Party at the Currier Museum of Art and Summer in the Street in downtown Portsmouth.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- “Driving Miss Daisy” from Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
- Gallery Talk: “[Un]Mapping: Decolonial Cartographies of Place” on Thursday, July 11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea: Jumbo Circus Peanuts on Thursday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- Madou Sidiki Diabaté & Salif Bamakora on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton and Friday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene.
- “Orpheus in the Underworld” presented by Opera North from Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14 at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Friday Night Classic Film: “The Goonies” on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- See also: Nostalgia Night Movie: “Grease"
- Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord. More info.
- Music in the Mountains: Branford Marsalis with the North Country Chamber Players on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. at the Mount Washington Omni Resort in Bretton Woods. More info.
- Summer in the Street on Saturday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Summer Block Party on Sunday, July 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.