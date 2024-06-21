© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

NH News Recap: The future is uncertain for a key source of funding for hospitals

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT
Hospital ER room.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Hospital ER room. Paul Cuno-Booth photo 2023 / NHPR

Tens of millions of dollars are at stake as Gov. Sununu and the state's hospitals battle over a key source of health care funding — the Medicaid enhancement tax.

And New Hampshire saw its first heat wave of the summer this week. What's causing these extreme temperatures? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Rob Carolan, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Celebrating Juneteenth across NH, ‘rooted in African American culture’

People gathered across the state this week to enjoy food, perform and listen to live music, and celebrate Black history and culture during Juneteenth festivities.

Riverbend Community Mental Health to end adult outpatient counseling, citing finances

Riverbend Counseling Associates is slated to close in August. Other services won’t be affected.

New daily heat record set atop Mount Washington

As a heat wave with temperatures in the 90s rolled through the area this week, a daily record for June 19 was broken atop Mount Washington.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH lawmakers up max payouts to alleged victims of abuse at YDC

NH outlaws child marriage, raising the legal age to 18

Digital archive chronicles centuries of Black history in southwestern New Hampshire

In a new novel, ‘All the World Beside,’ two men fall in love in Puritan New England
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.