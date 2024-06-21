NH News Recap: The future is uncertain for a key source of funding for hospitals

Tens of millions of dollars are at stake as Gov. Sununu and the state's hospitals battle over a key source of health care funding — the Medicaid enhancement tax.

And New Hampshire saw its first heat wave of the summer this week. What's causing these extreme temperatures? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Rob Carolan, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Celebrating Juneteenth across NH, ‘rooted in African American culture’

People gathered across the state this week to enjoy food, perform and listen to live music, and celebrate Black history and culture during Juneteenth festivities.

Riverbend Community Mental Health to end adult outpatient counseling, citing finances

Riverbend Counseling Associates is slated to close in August. Other services won’t be affected.

New daily heat record set atop Mount Washington

As a heat wave with temperatures in the 90s rolled through the area this week, a daily record for June 19 was broken atop Mount Washington.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH lawmakers up max payouts to alleged victims of abuse at YDC

NH outlaws child marriage, raising the legal age to 18

Digital archive chronicles centuries of Black history in southwestern New Hampshire

In a new novel, ‘All the World Beside,’ two men fall in love in Puritan New England

