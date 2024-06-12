10 things to do in NH this weekend: Manchester Pride, Celebrating Juneteenth & more
Celebrate Pride month with the Manchester Pride Parade & Festival, plus a Pride Picnic and Silent Disco hosted by the Lebanon Opera House.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- A Softer Side: Re-Considering Black Masculinity on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
- Brinda Charry, “The East Indian: A Novel” on Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Decades Night on Thursday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- “Meko” — film screening + Q&A on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Celebrating Juneteenth in Keene & the Monadnock Region from Thursday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 19 at various locations in Keene. More info.
- LOH on Location: Pride Picnic on Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- More from the Lebanon Opera House: Pride Silent Disco
- Manchester Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 15 at 11:15 a.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.
- Newport Nano Brewfest on Saturday, June 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Newport Town Common. More info.
- Thunderstorm Artis on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- Father’s Day Weekend with the Caterpillar Lab! on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
BONUS:
- Nostalgia Night Movies: “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rye Public Library. More info.