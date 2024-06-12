10 things to do in NH this weekend: Manchester Pride, Celebrating Juneteenth & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Keene Family YMCA / Courtesy Events celebrating Juneteenth in Keene and the Monadnock Region start on Thursday.

A Softer Side: Re-Considering Black Masculinity on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.

Brinda Charry, “The East Indian: A Novel” on Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.

Decades Night on Thursday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.

“Meko” — film screening + Q&A on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Celebrating Juneteenth in Keene & the Monadnock Region from Thursday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 19 at various locations in Keene. More info.

LOH on Location: Pride Picnic on Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.

More from the Lebanon Opera House: Pride Silent Disco

on Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.

Manchester Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 15 at 11:15 a.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.

Newport Nano Brewfest on Saturday, June 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Newport Town Common. More info.

Thunderstorm Artis on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.

Father’s Day Weekend with the Caterpillar Lab! on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.



