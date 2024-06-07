NHPR reviews potential data breach from cybersecurity attack

New Hampshire Public Radio leaders say they’re working with cybersecurity experts to figure out the extent of data potentially stolen in a cybersecurity attack the outlet announced this week.

Chief Financial Officer Travis Boucher wrote in a statement early Friday that the news outlet’s review, so far, “indicates that there is no evidence” its donor database or financial systems were affected in the breach and any hack of its internal data appears “limited.”

“Thanks to our robust cybersecurity measures and preparedness, we have managed to mitigate the impact of this attack,” Boucher said.

Asked about the scale of the breach, he said in an email "the impact was a few folders on the business end of the network," though he did not specify what was contained in those folders, other than to say the scope was "very minimal." He didn't provide information about when the cyberattack took place or who the specialists tapped to investigate are.

Instead, he pointed WBUR to an FAQ on the breach released alongside his statement.

“Our efforts are focused on recovering data, continuing to safeguard those in our database, and informing affected parties,” Boucher wrote, promising the company would notify people who may be affected if it is discovered that their “sensitive information” is at risk.

The station’s news and programming operations were not disrupted by the incident, Boucher said. According to the FAQ, the outlet is are cooperating with law enforcement officials.

(WBUR's Amy Gorel contributed reporting to this story. This story was reported and edited by staff of WBUR. No members of NHPR senior leadership reviewed this story before publication.)

