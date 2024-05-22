10 things to do in NH this Memorial Day weekend
Celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season with the Wildquack Duck Race in Jackson, "Spring Awakening" at the Seacoast Rep and a special screening of "Jaws" in Portsmouth.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- “Spring Awakening” through Sunday, May 26 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + “Jaws” special screening on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Dartmouth Dance Ensemble on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irving Institute on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- See also: Coast Jazz Orchestra
- Alton Weagle Day on Saturday, May 25 at 6 a.m. at the Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. More info.
- It’s Warbin’ TIme! on Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Alice Bemis Thompson Wildlife Sanctuary (meet at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness). More info.
- 34th Annual Chowderfest on Sunday, May 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- April Cushman on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 26 at 8 a.m. (first Duck Race at 1:45 p.m.) at Jackson Village Park. More info.
- Solar Gazing with the NH Astronomical Society weekly, on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Memorial Day Parades and Events: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.