10 things to do in NH this Memorial Day weekend

Squam Lakes Association / Courtesy The Squam Lakes Association is hosting a birdwatching event focused on the spring warbler migration on Saturday.

“Spring Awakening” through Sunday, May 26 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + “Jaws” special screening on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Dartmouth Dance Ensemble on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irving Institute on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Alton Weagle Day on Saturday, May 25 at 6 a.m. at the Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. More info.

It’s Warbin’ TIme! on Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Alice Bemis Thompson Wildlife Sanctuary (meet at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness). More info.

34th Annual Chowderfest on Sunday, May 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.

April Cushman on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 26 at 8 a.m. (first Duck Race at 1:45 p.m.) at Jackson Village Park. More info.

Solar Gazing with the NH Astronomical Society weekly, on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.