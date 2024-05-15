10 things to do in NH this weekend: Thing in the Spring, Exeter Arts & Music Fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Hood Museum of Art / Courtesy The Hood Museum of Art is hosting a Multilingual Day program on Saturday.

The Thing in the Spring from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19 at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.

Shemekia Copeland on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.

Woods, Whales and Waterfest on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Forest Society Education Center at Creek Farm in Portsmouth. More info.

Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swasey Parkway. More info.

Special Program: Multilingual Day on Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

Spring Fling on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. More info.

Sing & Play Festival on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at various locations in Lebanon. More info. See also: Children and the Arts Festival in Peterborough



Granite State Blues Challenge on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

ARTalk: Hew Locke on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at The Currier Museum in Manchester. More info.

Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Sinatra!” on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 19 at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.

BONUS: