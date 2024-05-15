© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Thing in the Spring, Exeter Arts & Music Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Audience members watch an outdoor performance at a past Thing in the Spring
Jim Murphy
/
Nova Arts
The Thing in the Spring music festival returns to Keene this weekend.

More festivals this weekend include the Forest Society's Woods, Whales and Waterfest, and the Indian American Association's Vasant Festival.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A participant at the Hood Museum's Multilingual Day holds a sign that says "YO SOY... I AM"
Hood Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
The Hood Museum of Art is hosting a Multilingual Day program on Saturday.

  • The Thing in the Spring from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19 at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
  • Shemekia Copeland on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Woods, Whales and Waterfest on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Forest Society Education Center at Creek Farm in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swasey Parkway. More info.
  • Special Program: Multilingual Day on Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
  • Spring Fling on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. More info.
  • Granite State Blues Challenge on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
  • ARTalk: Hew Locke on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at The Currier Museum in Manchester. More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Sinatra!” on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 19 at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.

    BONUS:

    • Indian American Association of New Hampshire Vasant Festival on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Nashua High School. More info.
