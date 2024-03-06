10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dance Northeast, Oscars weekend and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Bunny Bonanza on Thursday, March 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info.

An Evening with Raphaël Barontini on Thursday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

Hurray for the Riff Raff w/ NNAMDÏ on Thursday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

Special Performance: “Call Of Kinnaru: New Ancient Music” on Friday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet” from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 7 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

Nature As My Muse with the Center for Wildlife on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.

Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.

See also: Rhythm of the Dance at the Colonial Theatre in Keene

on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.

Family Trivia Night on Saturday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Littleton Opera House. More info.

The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra presents Enchanting Harmonies From Saint-Saëns to Ravel on Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.