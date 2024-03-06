© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dance Northeast, Oscars weekend and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST
A banner of Raphael Barontini's works in the atrium of the Currier Museum.
Currier Museum
/
Courtesy
Raphaël Barontini's exhibition "I live a journey of a thousand years" opens at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester on Thursday.

See Tolstoy's "War and Peace" come to life on stage with "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet" at the Seacoast Rep.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Sole City Dance & the Rochester Opera House present Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 9 at 7 pm
Sole City Dance
/
Courtesy

  • Bunny Bonanza on Thursday, March 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info.
  • An Evening with Raphaël Barontini on Thursday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff w/ NNAMDÏ on Thursday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Special Performance: “Call Of Kinnaru: New Ancient Music” on Friday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet” from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 7 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nature As My Muse with the Center for Wildlife on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Family Trivia Night on Saturday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Littleton Opera House. More info.
  • The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra presents Enchanting Harmonies From Saint-Saëns to Ravel on Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    • See also: Oscar Party at the Concord Public Library (Thursday)
