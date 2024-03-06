10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dance Northeast, Oscars weekend and more
See Tolstoy's "War and Peace" come to life on stage with "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet" at the Seacoast Rep.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- Bunny Bonanza on Thursday, March 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info.
- An Evening with Raphaël Barontini on Thursday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Hurray for the Riff Raff w/ NNAMDÏ on Thursday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Special Performance: “Call Of Kinnaru: New Ancient Music” on Friday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet” from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 7 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Nature As My Muse with the Center for Wildlife on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- See also: Rhythm of the Dance at the Colonial Theatre in Keene
- Family Trivia Night on Saturday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Littleton Opera House. More info.
- The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra presents Enchanting Harmonies From Saint-Saëns to Ravel on Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- See also: Oscar Party at the Concord Public Library (Thursday)
